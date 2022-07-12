Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 222.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157,061 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

