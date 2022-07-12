Scotiabank Lowers Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$63.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$57.00.

TSE ATZ opened at C$35.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$31.67 and a 12-month high of C$60.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.62.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$401.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

