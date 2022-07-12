SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,792 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Workday by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Workday by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Workday by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.87. 42,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,911. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.53 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,184.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,977 shares of company stock worth $23,706,521. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

