SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Down 6.1%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 81,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,499,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

S has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $142,142.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,173,105 shares of company stock valued at $46,984,391. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,106,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $14,532,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.