Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €146.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) received a €146.00 ($146.00) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAE. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a €135.00 ($135.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($125.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($170.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($125.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of SAE traded down €0.50 ($0.50) on Tuesday, reaching €94.44 ($94.44). 53,006 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.28 ($65.28) and a 12 month high of €165.70 ($165.70). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €89.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.08.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

