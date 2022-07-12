Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires 36 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.20.

NYSE BLK opened at $605.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $625.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $718.24.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

