Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 469 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Shares of COST stock opened at $498.90 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $404.53 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

