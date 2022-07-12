Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 25.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.05. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

