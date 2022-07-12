Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day moving average is $133.01.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.