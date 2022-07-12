Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $37.43 and last traded at $37.71. Approximately 5,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 278,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

Specifically, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,967.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 282,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 42.0% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after acquiring an additional 636,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 87.1% in the first quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 276,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 128,511 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

