Silver Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:SLCR) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 77,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.