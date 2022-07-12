Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

SIX opened at $20.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,672,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,008,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 553,325 shares of company stock worth $16,049,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

