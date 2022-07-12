SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFR) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SLFR traded up GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 453,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,323. SLF Realisation Fund has a one year low of GBX 5.68 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 14.40 ($0.17). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.10.

