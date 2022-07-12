SMI Advisory Services LLC Has $6.86 Million Stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the quarter. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 898,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,894,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 167,259 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,998,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 342,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,757,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,359. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.