SMI Advisory Services LLC Has $911,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 32,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 109,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 71,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 46,456 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,346. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

