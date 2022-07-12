SMI Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.78. 661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

