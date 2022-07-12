Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 240,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 94,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.32 million and a PE ratio of 13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

