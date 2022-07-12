Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 240,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 94,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.32 million and a PE ratio of 13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99.
Snipp Interactive Company Profile (CVE:SPN)
