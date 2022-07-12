Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
SLNHP stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Soluna has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22.
