Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

SLNHP stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Soluna has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22.

Get Soluna alerts:

About Soluna (Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.