Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,098,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,897,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Sony Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SONY opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.84.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Research analysts predict that Sony Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.