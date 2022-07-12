Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.96.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.