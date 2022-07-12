Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 118.11 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 118.11 ($1.40). Approximately 4,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 53,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.47).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sourcebio International from GBX 210 ($2.50) to GBX 220 ($2.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Sourcebio International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.62 million and a PE ratio of 513.54.

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sourcebio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sourcebio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.