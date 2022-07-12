SparkPoint Fuel Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $48,405.06 and approximately $90,412.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

