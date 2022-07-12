SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

