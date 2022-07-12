SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,440 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $505,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 104,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

