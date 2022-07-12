Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Up 6.8%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.45. 16,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,801,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

Several research firms recently commented on SPR. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

