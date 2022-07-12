SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.98 and last traded at $28.92. 19,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,098,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWTX. Wedbush set a $53.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.