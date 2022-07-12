Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 588.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Square to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.64.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,492.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $2,565,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,815.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,601 shares of company stock valued at $16,801,892. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $64.98. 221,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,447,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.29. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.