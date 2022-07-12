Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Price Target to €8.00

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from €9.00 ($9.00) to €8.00 ($8.00) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Nordex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.00) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

OTCMKTS:NRDXF remained flat at $$8.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. Nordex has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

