StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.27. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

