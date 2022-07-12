StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.53. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Key Tronic (Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.