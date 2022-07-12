StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.53. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%.
About Key Tronic (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
