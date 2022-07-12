StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeVantage (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.