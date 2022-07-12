StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVOL stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.41. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

