StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
Shares of TTNP opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.49.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP)
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.