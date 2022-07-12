StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of TTNP opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder David E. Lazar bought 1,165,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $897,800.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,587,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,073.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

