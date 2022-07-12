StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

CTHR opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 40,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.