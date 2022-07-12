StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPHI opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $10.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.50.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

