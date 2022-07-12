StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $167.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.43. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $129,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares during the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

