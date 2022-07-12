StockNews.com Upgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of ACLS opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 228,256 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $13,492,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 142,384 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 133,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after acquiring an additional 110,764 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

