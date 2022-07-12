StockNews.com Upgrades Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to Strong-Buy

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WLKP. Barclays increased their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

WLKP traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,418. The stock has a market cap of $839.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $836,685.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.