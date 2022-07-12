Sun (New) (SUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $60.17 Million

Sun (New) (SUN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $60.17 million and $19.63 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00103185 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,873.46 or 0.99995869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002204 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

