SuperLauncher Market Capitalization Achieves $576,989.62 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $576,989.62 and $117.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00105892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00017419 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000334 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,046,152 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

