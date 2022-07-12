Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $35.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

NYSE DAL opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at $11,650,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

