Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $43.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UAL. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in United Airlines by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,651,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

