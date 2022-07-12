Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

SYPR opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $4,939,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

