Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) is SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 2.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $37,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 62.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.28. 18,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.03%.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.