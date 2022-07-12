Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $87.08. 33,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

