Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 614753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$310.40 million and a PE ratio of -51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.86.

In related news, Director Warren Eric Newfield sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$2,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,045,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,173,368.82.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

