Tamar Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.2% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 45,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 99,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.21.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $57.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

