Tamar Securities LLC Has $10.58 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 3.0% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after purchasing an additional 388,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,476,000 after buying an additional 150,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,623,000 after buying an additional 80,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,651,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after acquiring an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.91.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $315.19 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

