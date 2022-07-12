Tamar Securities LLC Purchases 4,626 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $51.73 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

