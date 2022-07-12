Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSE THW opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.